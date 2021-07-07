Zack Snyder Teases ‘Army of Thieves’ First Look Photos

Zack Snyder would like to formally introduce the Army of Thieves.

The director shared first-look photos from the upcoming comedic heist film, a prequel to Snyder’s 2020 zombie thriller “Army of the Dead.” In the new film stills, Matthias Schweighöfer, returning as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, appears alongside a squad of would-be bandits, a mismatched crew that includes “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanue, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

Meet the Army of Thieves. 💰🔐💰🔐

The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves pic.twitter.com/hwCNYmbLwC — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 7, 2021

Schweighöfer is directing the prequel, with Snyder and his wife Deborah on board as producers. Shay Hatten penned the screenplay from an original story co-written by Snyder and Hatten.

“Army of Thieves” is coming to Netflix sometime in 2021. The movie, set prior to the events of “Army of the Dead,” takes place during the early stages of a zombie outbreak and centers on Dieter, in his early days of safecracking, as he is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves.

“Army of the Dead,” starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick and Schweighöfer, debuted on Netflix and in select movie theaters in May. The film — billed as a spiritual sequel to Snyder’s feature film debut, 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead” — focuses on a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist as a zombie apocalypse descends on Sin City.

As previously announced, Netflix intends to expand Snyder’s zombie-caper cinematic universe. After “Army of Thieves,” the streamer has plans to release “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” an anime series that occurs years before “Army of the Dead.”

See more photos from “Army of Thieves” below:

Matthias Schweighöfer is reprising his role as safecracker Ludwig Dieter. Netflix

“Army of Thieves” is launching on Netflix in 2021. Netflix

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter and Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline in “Army of Thieves.” Stanislav Honzik