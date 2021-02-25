Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Trailer Plans a Las Vegas Heist in a Zombie Apocalypse

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.”

After making the 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s classic “Dawn of the Dead,” Snyder’s upcoming film is set during a plague released from Nevada’s secret Area 51 military base. The U.S. government has managed to contain the outbreak by building walls, but there’s a load of cash locked up in a zombie-infested Las Vegas casino for anyone who’s willing to risk his or her life to get it.

“Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win. It’s produced by The Stone Quarry’s Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller.

In the movie, a hero assembles a team to infiltrate the casino overrun by zombies. “It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,” Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

The project languished in development at Warner Bros., but was eventually picked up by Netflix, which is also developing an untitled film prequel and animated series in that universe.

In addition to making his version of “Justice League” on HBO Max, Snyder recently produced “Wonder Woman 1984” and served as a co-writer of 2017’s “Wonder Woman.” He is also an executive producer on the upcoming “Suicide Squad” movie, set to debut on August 6.

“Army of the Dead” is set to debut on Netflix on May 21.

Watch the trailer below.