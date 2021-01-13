Armie Hammer’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Role to Be Recast Amid Social Media Scandal

Armie Hammer is stepping away from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in “Shotgun Wedding,” Variety has confirmed.

“Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” said a production spokesperson. Hammer’s role in the film will be recast.

Hammer was most recently seen in Netflix’s “Rebecca” and is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming “Call Me By Your Name” sequel with Timothee Chalamet and directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The actor was trending on social media over the weekend after alleged direct messages from him became public that alluded to misconduct, and escalated as far as flirtations with cannibalism. Hammer has not publicly addressed the claims.

More to come.