Ariel Vromen to Direct Sascha Penn-Scripted LA Riots Thriller ‘April 29, 1992’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Ariel Vromen has found his next project, the buzzy Los Angeles riots script “April 29, 1992” from writer Sascha Penn.

Vromen, whose credits include the well-received Michael Shannon thriller “The Iceman,” has boarded the project with an eye for fast-tracked production, as early as June.

The film takes place on the first night of the historic Los Angeles riots of 1992. It centers on a custodian who brings his son to work that evening, as the two quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong.

The hope is for the film to release in 2022 to mark the 30th anniversary of the riots that rocked L.A. for nearly a week, following the acquittal of four LAPD officers for the use of excessive force in the recorded and widely-viewed arrest and beating of Rodney King. The events counted 63 deaths, more than 12,000 arrests and over $1 billion in property damages for the city

Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures is producing alongside Vromen. Adam Kolbrenner and Penn are also producing with Andreas Rommel, whose Trident Films will finance the project.

“I love what Sascha Penn did with this script. To make a film set during the ‘92 L.A. riots felt so real and relevant 29 years later. I’m excited to tell this original heist tale that has great suspense and action sequences and that also delivers an important social message,” said Vromen.

Penn added he was a “huge fan of Ariel’s work. He has the ideal sensitivities and sensibilities to not only bring this story to life, but to also approach this subject matter in a way that is respectful and thoughtful.”

Vromen’s last release was the Netflix spy thriller “The Angel.” He is repped by Rick Yorn and Chuck Pacheco at LBI and Eric Feig Entertainment and Media Law.

Penn is the creator and showrunner of the Starz series “Raising Kanan” a spin-off from the “Power” franchise. His feature writing credits include “Creed II” for MGM. He is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment, and attorney Gordon Bobb.