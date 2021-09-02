‘Power of the Dog’ Cinematographer Ari Wegner to Be Honored With TIFF Variety Artisan Award

The Toronto Film Festival will honor cinematographer Ari Wegner with the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Tribute Awards, co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey announced.

Each year, the award recognizes a creative who has excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment. The Tribute Awards will be broadcast on the final day of the festival, Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. ET on CTV. They will also be streamed to a global audience by Variety, the exclusive trade media partner of the event.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins and composer Terence Blanchard are previous recipients of the award.

Wegner has worked on both television and film projects, and her career started to take off with Zia Mandviwalla’s “Night Shift,” which screened in Cannes in 2021. She has also shot “The Girlfriend Experience,” “True History of the Kelly Gang,” “In Fabric,” “Stray,” “Ruin” and “Lady Macbeth.”

Most recently, she worked on Janicza Bravo’s “Zola,” which was released by A24 this summer. At the Toronto Film Festival, her work can be seen in Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch (a fellow TIFF Tribute honoree) and Kirsten Dunst.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor Ari Wegner with this year’s TIFF Variety Artisan Award and to showcase her illustrious career in film and television,” said Vicente. “Ari brings such a transformative and unique style to all of her projects, including her stunning cinematography in ‘The Power of the Dog.’ We can’t wait for our audiences to see the special presentation of this powerful film during the festival.”

“Ari approaches every project she works on with such a thoughtful and creative gaze,” said Steven Gaydos, Executive Vice President, Content Executive Editor, Variety. “Her work is inspiring and groundbreaking, and we are looking forward to being able to honor her incredible work and contributions at this year’s awards.”

The 2021 TIFF Tribute honorees include music legend Dionne Warwick as the recipient of the Special Tribute Award; Saskatchewan-born Cree/Métis filmmaker Danis Goulet as the recipient of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award; Jessica Chastain, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award; Cumberbatch, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award; Denis Villeneuve, who will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; and documentary filmmaker, writer, singer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin, who will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media.