Apple Studios Names Jessie Henderson Feature Executive in Original Films

Jessie Henderson has joined Apple Studios as a feature film executive, the tech giant announced Friday.

Based in Los Angeles, Henderson will report to Apple Original Film’s head of features Matt Dentler.

Henderson most recently served as executive vice president of original feature films at HBO Max, focusing on development. She departed the WarnerMedia-owned service in late 2020, following a reorganization that gave Warner Bros. Pictures chief Toby Emmerich full control of HBO Max’s straight-to-streaming feature slate, which he had previously shared with HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly. Many wondered where the pedigreed Henderson would land in the months following.

Before HBO Max, Henderson served as co-president of Feigco Entertainment alongside Paul Feig. There she produced film and TV projects including “Spy,” “A Simple Favor, “Someone Great,” the all-female “Ghostbusters” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” She was also an executive at Peter Chernin’s eponymous company, where she co-produced “The Heat.” She began her career at Universal Pictures, and is a graduate of Emerson College

Apple has been bolstering its original film game in recent months, having also hired Paramount Pictures feature executive Lejo Pet and making a big splash with its record-setting $25 million Sundance Film Festival acquisition of “KODA.” The studio currently has two Oscar nominees with the Tom Hanks film “Greyhound” and the animated feature “Wolfwalkers.”

Upcoming Apple original films include “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and producer and star Will Smith; “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Swan Song” with Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close and Awkwafina; “Kitbag,” from Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix; and A24’s “Sharper” with Julianne Moore.