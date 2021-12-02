Apple Original Films and A24 Announce ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ IMAX Screening – Film News in Brief

Apple Original Films and A24 Announce ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ IMAX Screening

Apple Original Films and A24 announced a special free screening event of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” followed by a live Q&A with Joel Coen and Frances McDormand on Dec. 5 in IMAX.

Shot in black-and-white, Coen’s take on the Scottish Play stars Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and McDormand as Lady Macbeth. As in the source material, the film follows the couple’s murderous ploys for power over Scotland and their resulting descent into madness.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is written and created by Academy award-winner Coen. The free one-day-only global screening event will take place across select IMAX theaters in North America.

‘Dune’ Leads Hollywood Critics Association Nominations

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” topped the nomination list with a total of 10 nominations. The film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup.

Siân Heder’s “CODA” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” each earned a total of nine nominations.

Despite late screenings, both Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” with the latter landing two nominations.

Netflix led the way with 25, followed by Warner Brothers in second place with 18, and Focus Features in third with 17.

The HCA Film Awards will take place on Jan. 8.