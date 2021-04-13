Apple Greenlights Louis Armstrong Documentary From Imagine

Apple Original Films has greenlit the Louis Armstrong documentary “Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong.”

The documentary will examine Armstrong’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, the first pop star and a cultural ambassador of the United States. Additionally, Jenkins’ film aims to unscramble the misconception that the New Orleans trumpeter didn’t do enough to support the Civil Rights Movement.

Produced under Apple’s first-look agreement with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, the film will be directed by Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Fresh Dressed”).

With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the filmmakers were granted access to a wide array of never-before-seen archival materials including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs and personal diaries.

“Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong” will join Apple TV Plus’ expanding library of award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “Boys State” and “Home.”

Apple and Imagine Documentaries previously collaborated on Bryce Dallas Howard’s documentary “Dads” and Morgan Neville’s docuseries “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.” In addition to “Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong,” they will release the upcoming docuseries “The Supermodels” as well as the Peanuts 70th Anniversary documentary special “Who Are You Charlie Brown?”

Jenkins, Julie Anderson, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes will serve as producers on the project. The project is being produced in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment. Michele Anthony and David Blackman will serve as executive producers alongside executive producers Grazer and Howard.