Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films.

The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media.

“Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media.”

Tendo Nagenda, vice president at Netflix Film, added that Fuqua is an “impactful storyteller who believes art can create meaningful change in the world. We had a great collaboration with him on ‘The Guilty’ and look forward to telling many more stories together in the future.”

Fuqua’s credits include action classics like the “Equalizer” franchise, “Shooter,” and “Training Day.” He’s in the midst of a flurry of scripted and non-scripted projects, including “Emancipation,” the record-breaking $130 million Cannes film package that sold to Apple, starring Will Smith; Amazon’s “The Terminal List” with Chris Pratt; and an untitled docuseries about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fuqua also serves as executive producer on the current Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown,” and the upcoming Sony Pictures ensemble thriller “Bullet Train” led by Brad Pitt.

He is represented by Scott Greenberg at LBI Entertainment, Matt Johnson of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP and Brian Lazarus of Ziffren Brittenham.