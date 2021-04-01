‘In the Heights’ Star Anthony Ramos Eyes ‘Transformers’ Sequel Lead Role

Anthony Ramos is in talks to star in the upcoming “Transformers” sequel for Paramount.

“Creed II” filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which is scheduled for June 2022. The plot has been kept under wraps as the studio continues to search for the female lead to star opposite Ramos.

Ramos starred in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” (in the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton). He’s poised to break out in another Lin-Manuel Miranda project, the upcoming movie version of “In the Heights.” In the musical adaptation, due in theaters and on HBO Max in June, Ramos stars as Usnavi, a bodega owner in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights. His other screen credits include “A Star Is Born,” in which he played the hype man for Lady Gaga’s Ally, and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Paramount has been looking to expand its “Transformers” franchise. The studio recently announced a new standalone film, which isn’t connected to the Michael Bay movies or “Bumblebee” spinoff. Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) is attached to direct that movie.

“Transformers,” based on the Hasbro toy line, has been a massively successful property for Paramount. The series began with 2007’s “Transformers” and starred Shia LaBeouf as a plucky teenager who gets caught in a battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. It spawned several sequels, including 2009’s “Revenge of the Fallen,” 2011’s “Dark of the Moon,” 2014’s “Age of Extinction” and 2017’s “The Last Night.” A spinoff, titled “Bumblebee,” was released in 2018 and helped revive the franchise, which had been experiencing diminishing returns at the global box office.

