Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Jahi Di’Allo Winston to Star in Netflix’s ‘We Have a Ghost’

Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Jahi Di’Allo Winston will star in Netflix’s upcoming family adventure “We Have a Ghost.”

The movie, written and directed by Christopher Landon (“Freaky,” Happy Death Day”) also stars Tig Notaro and Jennifer Coolidge.

Mackie and Harbour are both coming off of major Marvel moments, with Mackie officially assuming the mantle of Captain American in his Disney plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and Harbour stealing scenes in “Black Widow” as Red Guardian. Winston is best known for his breakout roles in “Charm City Kings” and “Queen & Slim.”

Notaro was most recently seen in “Army of the Dead” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” with Coolidge earning rave reviews for her performance in HBO’s new limited series “The White Lotus” and “Promising Young Woman.”

“We Have a Ghost” is adapted from Geoff Managuh’s short story “Ernest,” about a young man named Kevin (Winston) whose family finds a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) haunting their new home. Discovering Ernest turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Landon teased Monday that production on the project is officially underway, posting to social media with the caption, “And away we go!!!”

Rounding out the movie’s cast are Erica Ash (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Uncle Drew”), Isabella Russo (“School of Rock the Musical,” “Crashing”), Niles Fitch (“This Is Us”), Faith Ford (“Murphy Brown,” “Hope & Faith”) and Steve Coulter (“Shotgun Wedding,” “The Conjuring”).

The movie is produced by Marty Boowen and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill, Dan Halsted. Landon and Manaugh serve as executive producers, alongside John Fischer, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller.

