Anthony Mackie Set to Return for ‘Captain America 4’

Anthony Mackie will officially suit up in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Captain America 4” movie, co-written by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Mackie first appeared as Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and reprised the role in five subsequent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passed on Captain America’s shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Wilson officially assumed the mantle over the course of the Disney Plus series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

In April, Variety reported that a fourth “Captain America” movie was in development with Spellman handling the script alongside “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson. No director is yet attached.

No further casting has been set, either, though with Mackie officially involved, several other actors from “FAWS” could be at play for the movie, first among them his “FAWS” costar Sebastian Stan. Other possibilities include Wyatt Russell, whose character John Walker temporarily held the Captain America shield before revealing himself to be unworthy of it. Walker was subsequently recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also made a brief appearance in a post-credits scene for “Black Widow.”

Marvel’s feature slate is overflowing with titles, including “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (a co-production with Sony Pictures) this year.

Deadline was first to report news that Mackie’s deal with Disney/Marvel had officially closed.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

