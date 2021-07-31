TikTok Star Anthony Barajas, Second Victim of Corona Movie Theater Shooting, Dies

TikTok star Anthony Barajas, the second victim of a double shooting at a Corona, Calif. movie theater on Monday, has died, according to authorities.

In an update to the investigation released on Saturday, the Corona Police Department announced that Barajas, who had previously been on life support, died early on Saturday morning. “The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning,” authorities said in a statement. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Barajas, 19, and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich of Corona attended a screening of “The Forever Purge” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater on Monday night when the shooting took place. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head, and Barajas was placed on life support after also suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Police said that the shooting appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

On Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old suspect Joseph Jimenez after serving a search warrant. In the Saturday statement, Corona Police Department said they are looking to add an additional count of first-degree murder to the charges against Jimenez.

Popular on Variety

Barajas was popular on TikTok, with his account amassing over 900,000 followers. On the GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Barajas’ family, Julia Barajas wrote: “Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this.” A separate GoFundMe was set up to help pay the Goodrich family’s funeral expenses.

Jimenez was booked at the Riverside Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery. His bail was set at $2 million.