Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson, ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’ Actor, Dies at 55

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, a comedian and actor who appeared in films such as “Friday” and “House Party,” has died, his representative confirmed to Variety. He was 55.

No cause of death or other information regarding his death has been announced.

Johnson’s career kicked off in the ’90s, when he got his first role in a major film in Reginald Hudlin’s 1990 classic comedy “House Party” playing the character E.Z.E. He also appeared in the 1994 sequel “House Party 3.”

His most memorable role was in the Ice Cube and Chris Tucker comedy “Friday” from 1995 as the character Ezal. Johnson also appeared in films like “Menace II Society,” “Lethal Weapon 3,” “Panther,” “The Great White Hype,” “The Players Club” and other titles through the 2000s and 2010s.

On TV, Johnson appeared in episodes of “Martin,” “The Parent ‘Hood,” “Moesha,” “Malcolm & Eddie” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

