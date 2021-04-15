Anonymous Content Taps Tehmina Jaffer, Tushar Trivedi for Top Management Posts (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content is expanding its management team.

Disney Plus executive Tehmina Jaffer has been tapped as the company’s president of business affairs and operations and Tushar Trivedi, a human resources veteran most recently of BP Inc., has been named chief people officer.

In her new post, Jaffer will broker deals on behalf of the company. In his new role, Trivedi will report to Jaffer and will work closely with Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead to build a culture that champions diversity and inclusion at the company. Jaffer and Trivedi will start in their new positions effective immediately. Anonymous Content is a production and management company that has played a key role in the likes of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “True Detective,” and “Spotlight.”

“Tehmina and Tushar are both outstanding leaders in their fields who bring a wealth of experience, passion, and innovation to their new roles. Tehmina has an impressive track-record overseeing numerous deals for cutting-edge, thought provoking projects across the media landscape. And Tushar has an unparalleled approach to building company culture that elevates the great people,” said Olmstead. “We are thrilled they will be joining the Anonymous Content team as we chart our path forward together and continue to shape our future as a company.”

“I have long been an admirer of Anonymous Content and its unique ability to both foster the careers of an incomparable client roster and also create some of the most ambitious and exciting film and television projects in recent memory,” said Jaffer. “I am thrilled to join Dawn and the entire team as we take on the next chapter of the company’s story.”

“Joining the team at Anonymous Content and having the opportunity to work in an industry I’m passionate about is truly a personal and professional privilege. The company has an incredible reputation for its work, and more importantly the people and teams that make it possible,” said Trivedi. “I am excited to join Dawn and the Anonymous Content leadership team to continue building a purpose-led culture that drives innovation, is a champion for diversity and inclusion, and uses the power of storytelling to shape our culture in a way that makes the world a more equitable place.”

Jaffer most recently worked at Disney Plus as SVP of business affairs, where she partnered and worked closely with external studios and Disney’s internal studios, including Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Television, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. Prior to joining Disney Plus, Jaffer was the director of original series at Netflix where she worked with the creative team to develop overall business strategies for series including “Thirteen Reasons Why,” “Narcos,” and “Maniac.” Before joining the streaming service, she was vice president of business affairs at NBCUniversal and has also served as senior counsel at ABC Studios, legal affairs.

Trivedi joins Anonymous Content after serving as the global vice president of people and culture of BP Inc. where he scaled BP’s digital and innovation organization as a founding member. Before BP, Trivedi was the divisional chief HR officer of strategy and transformation at Hilton. Prior to his time at Hilton, he led HR at Bleacher Report through its largest acquisition by Turner Sports, and was a business development executive at Google and YouTube.