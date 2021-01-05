Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor Stage a Quarantine Heist in ‘Locked Down’ Trailer

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for Doug Liman’s quarantine-shot movie “Locked Down,” starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The trailer introduces Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor), a London-based couple planning to break up just before the coronavirus lockdown. Forced to quarantine for two weeks, they have no choice but to navigate their relationship, as they search for a light at the end of the tunnel.

While figuring out their living situation, the couple also faces challenges in their professional lives. “I’ve been furloughed. Now there’s literally zero purpose to my life,” Ejiofor says in the trailer.

Hathaway, on the other hand, hosts a video call during which she lays off her employees. “The nice people that I fired? They were fired because of me,” she says to Ejiofor.

The film also features Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley, many of whom appear through video calls.

“Locked Down” was filmed in the U.K. from September to October under COVID-19 protocols. The script was written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, who previously teamed with Hathaway for 2019’s “Serenity.”

P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie produced the movie. AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford, Miguel Palos Jr. and Alastair Burlingham served as executive producers, along with Liman and Knight.

“Locked Down” was introduced at the virtual Toronto Film Festival in September. It will debut on HBO Max on Jan. 14. Watch the trailer below.