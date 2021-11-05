Annapurna Promotes Nathan Gary to President, Overseeing Operations Across All Divisions

Annapurna has promoted its interactive chief Nathan Gary to president of the company.

Megan Ellison, CEO of the indie studio, announced on Friday that Gary will now oversee all of the company’s divisions, including film, TV, theater and interactive. He joins the existing executive team of Ellison, chief content officer Sue Naegle and Chris Corabi, president of legal and business affairs. With Gary’s promotion, Deborah Mars and Nathan Vella will now co-head interactive.

“Nathan has helped build Annapurna Interactive from the ground up, showing impressive leadership as well as the innate ability to identify and foster creative voices,” Ellison said in a statement. “I respect and appreciate Nathan’s vision, instincts and acumen and can’t think of a better person to help lead Annapurna as we continue to thrive in film, television, theatre and interactive.”

The interactive group was founded in 2016 with Gary and AI executive James Masi, and quickly became a thriving and stabilizing revenue source. In the games space, Gary helped create unique and emotional titles that earned global acclaim, like the BAFTA-winning “What Remains of Edith Finch” and “Outer Wilds.”

The portfolio also includes “Gorogoa,” “If Found,” “Sayonara Wild Hearts,” “Donut County,” “Florence,” “Telling Lies” and “The Artful Escape.” Upcoming titles include “Solar Ash,” “Neon White,” “Stray,” “A Memoir Blue” and “Skin Deep.”

Gary added that he was “very proud of what we have accomplished with Annapurna Interactive in a short amount of time, and much of that was built on the shared values and goals that Megan built Annapurna on. I am very excited to collaborate with Megan and the giant talent across the company, to bring people incredible stories and entertainment, from the best creatives in the world.”