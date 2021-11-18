Annabella Sciorra to Star in Crime Drama ‘Fresh Kills’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Annabella Sciorra has been set to star in “Fresh Kills,” an upcoming feature film set in the world of organized crime.

Jennifer Esposito is writing and directing the film, marking her feature directorial debut. She will also act in “Fresh Kills” alongside Sciorra.

Inspired by Esposito’s upbringing in Staten Island, “Fresh Kills” tells the suspenseful story about the loyal women behind the mob men who loomed over New York City in the late 20th century. Sciorra will play a widow named Christine, and Esposito will portray her protective older sister Francine Larusso.

“Fresh Kills” will have nontraditional financing; the project intends to be the first feature film to be funded and traded by a global group of fan investors. It will be financed by an offering on the Upstream Exchange, which on Thursday announced a $3.5 million IPO. Upstream is a digital stock exchange powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited. Separate from buying “Fresh Kills” securities, the production intends to auction off non-fungible tokens relating to the film, including images, videos and content from the cast and crew. Esposito, whose on-screen credits include “Crash,” “Taxi” and “Blue Blood,” says she was motivated to use unusual financing methods in an effort to upend the inequitable systems she experienced in the entertainment industry.

“Fresh Kills” is being produced by Esposito, Alexis Varouxakis and Christine Crokos. Jason Weinberg will serve as an executive producer.

Sciorra, best known for her Emmy-nominated turn as Gloria Trillo in “The Sopranos,” has appeared in the films “True Love,” “Cadillac Man” and “Jungle Fever.” In 2017, she leveled rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein and later served as a key witness in the disgraced producer’s sexual harassment trial. Though Weinstein was acquitted of predatory sexual assault charges, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes and rape.