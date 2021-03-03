Directors of 9 Animated Feature Oscar Hopefuls Set for a VIEW Conference Free Online PreVIEW Event

The directors of nine of the animated films under consideration for Academy Award nominations will discuss their craft in a free online PreVIEW event Friday, March 5, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

“Animated Features Oscar Contenders – A Directors’ Discussion,” presented by the VIEW Conference, features Glen Keane (“Over the Moon”); Pete Docter and Kemp Powers (“Soul”), Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart (“Wolfwalkers”), Joel Crawford (“The Croods: A New Age”), Walt Dohrn (“Trolls World Tour”), Kris Pearn (“The Willoughbys”), Dan Scanlon (“Onward”), Gitanjali Rao (“Bombay Rose”), and Will Becher and Richard Phelan (“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”).

“The annual awards season always encourages lively discussion, and this year is no exception,” says VIEW Conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “It is such an honor for VIEW Conference to host this conversation between 12 of our leading filmmakers. Their contribution to the art and craft of animated features is immeasurable, and I cannot wait to hear their thoughts about this year’s Oscar race.”

Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday, March 15, and the awards will be presented on Sunday, April 25. The category for animated feature was established in 2002 for the 74th Academy Awards.

PreVIEW events are being planned for each month of the year leading up to the VIEW Conference, which will begin on Oct. 17. To register for the free events, visit the VIEW Conference website.

The VIEW Conference is held in Turin, Italy, each fall, bringing together an array of top professionals in computer graphics, interactive and immersive media, animation, visual effects, games, virtual reality and much more. The conference is set to take place Oct. 17 through Oct. 22, both virtually and in-person at the OGR venue in Turin.