Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Sets May Release

Warner Bros. has announced that “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” a neo-Western film starring Angelina Jolie, has set its release date for May 14.

As part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 lineup, the film will debut both in theaters and on HBO Max.

Based on Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film is described as a female-driven Western set amidst a wildfire raging in the Montana wilderness. When a teenager witnesses a murder, he finds himself being pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. Though there is a survival expert tasked with protecting him, the forest fire threatens to destroy them all.

Taylor Sheridan is directing from his own screenplay, previously adapted by Charles Leavitt and Koryta. Sheridan earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for 2016’s “Hell or High Water.”

Koryta’s novel follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

The film stars Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles.

It was announced in May 2019 that New Line Cinema and Creative Wealth Media would be co-financing the film, with Warner Bros. handling worldwide marketing and distribution.

The film is being produced by Film Rites and Bron Studios. Sheridan is also producing with Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert and Kevin Turen. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Kathryn Dean and Michael Friedman are executive producers.