Andrew Garfield Is a Captivating YouTube Celebrity in ‘Mainstream’ Trailer

IFC Films has released the official trailer for Gia Coppola’s stylized drama “Mainstream,” which opens in select theaters and on demand May 7.

Andrew Garfield and “Stranger Things” actress Maya Hawke play two rising internet personalities, Link and Frankie, in the satire on social media stardom. While being a YouTube star has its perks, their lives quickly turn upside down as the dark side of their celebrity status threatens to consume them both.

Nat Wolff plays Frankie’s best friend Jake, who she recruits as a writer for her new project. Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Knoxville, Alexa Demie, Colleen Camp, Jacqui Getty, Nick Darmstaedter, Juanpa Zurita, Adam Barnhart and Marshall Bell also appear in the film.

The movie was co-written (with Tom Stuart) and directed by Coppola, the granddaughter of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now” filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Her breakout hit, 2013’s “Palo Alto,” followed a group of teenagers in a wealthy California town who began to experiment with drugs and casual sex. IFC Films acquired the North American rights to “Mainstream” in February. The pic had its worldwide premiere last year at the Venice Film Festival.

“Mainstream” is produced by Fred Berger of Automatik, Lauren Bratman, Coppola of American Zoetrope, Garfield, Jack Heller and Scott Veltri of Assemble Media, Siena Oberman of Artemis, Francisco Rebelo de Andrade, Enrico Saravia, Alan Terpins of Tugawood, and Zac Weinstein of Dynasty.