Andrea Riseborough’s Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has landed rights to “Here Before,” a psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough.

When the deal closes, Saban Films will distribute the movie in North America, South Africa and its global partner Defiant Screen Entertainment will handle Australia and New Zealand.

First-time feature filmmaker Stacey Gregg wrote and directed “Here Before,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. Along with Riseborough, the cast includes Jonjo O’Neill (“The Fall”), Martin McCann (“Calibre”), Eileen O’Higgins (“Brooklyn”) and newcomer Niamh Dornan.

In “Here Before,” Riseborough plays Laura, a grieving mother who becomes emotionally affected by the presence of her new neighbors’ young daughter. The logline reads: “When a new family moves in next door, their young daughter, Megan, quickly captivates Laura, stirring up painful memories of her own daughter who died several years previously. Before long, Laura’s memories turn to obsession as Megan’s unsettling behavior begins to convince her of something supernatural. As Laura’s determination to get to the bottom of it becomes all consuming, her family begins to fracture and the line between the extraordinary and the real becomes ever more obscured in this haunting story about a mother’s love.”

“Riseborough gives a formidable performance as a bereaved mother questioning her reality, and she paints Gregg’s portrait of grief with intensity and charm,” said Saban Films executive Bill Bromiley. “We can’t wait for audiences to witness Gregg’s impeccable attention to detail and compelling dark narrative.”

“Here Before” was produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers for Rooks Nest. BBC Film, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen financed the film. Executive producers include Eva Yates for BBC Film, Pia Getty and James Durrant for Pia Pressure, and Will Norton for Rooks Nest.

Saban Films has recently acquired K. Asher Levin’s thriller “Dig,” Jesse Harris’ survival adventure “Borrego” starring Lucy Hale and Gabe Polsky’s frontier epic “Butcher’s Crossing” featuring Nicholas Cage.