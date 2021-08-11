Andre Braugher Cast as New York Times Editor Dean Baquet in Weinstein Investigation Film ‘She Said’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andre Braugher has joined the cast of “She Said,” the film retelling of the investigation into sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by Harvey Weinstein.

Braugher will play New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet, who oversaw groundbreaking reporting from journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Their 2017 probe led to Hollywood mogul Weinstein’s disgrace and criminal prosecution, and sparked the #MeToo movement. The film is based on Kantor and Twohey’s subsequent bestseller “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”

In 2014, Baquet became the first Black executive editor of the New York Times. The reporters have spoken frequently about the dramatic moment that Baquet hit publish, posting the piece to the Times’ website, following weeks of pressure and obfuscation from Weinstein.

Previously announced cast includes leads Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor, as well as Patricia Clarkson. Production is currently underway. The film is directed by Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for her work on the Netflix series “Unorthodox,” from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (“Ida”).

A two-time Emmy winner, Braugher is the star of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” opposite Andy Samberg. The beloved comedy will premiere its eighth and final season on Aug. 12 on NBC. His portrayal of Captain Ray Holt earned the star an addition four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice Awards wins for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

HIs credits include the acclaimed TNT series “Men of a Certain Age,” the CBS show “Hack,” the Showtime Original film “10,000 Black Men Named George” and the ABC drama series “Gideon’s Crossing.” Braugher broke out as Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC series “Homicide: Life on the Street” from 1992 to 1998.

Braugher is represented by WME, Viewpoint and attorney Keith Klevan.

In 2018, Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to “She Said” under their co-production deal. Megan Ellison (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “American Hustle”) will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. Universal’s Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee for the studio.