Anders Holm Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, writer and comedian Anders Holm has signed with CAA for representation.

Holm is best known as the co-creator, writer and star of “Workaholics,” the hit Comedy Central show which ran for seven seasons. In February, Paramount Plus announced plans for a “Workaholics” film, in which Holm will reprise his role as Ders Holmvik alongside fellow creators Adam Devine, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck.

Outside the “Workaholics” universe, Holm will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix limited series “Inventing Anna,” from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, based on the New York Magazine article about faux heiress Anna Delvey.

Holm wrote and starred in the 2018 Netflix feature “Game Over, Man!,” alongside Devine and Anderson, with the trio serving as producers alongside Newacheck. The crew collectively form the comedy group Mail Order Comedy and they currently host the “This Is Important Podcast.” Holm also starred in NBC’s “Champions,” created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, and had a recurring role as Pastor Casey on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.”

The actor’s other credits include Judy Greer’s “A Happening of Monumental Proportions,” New Line’s romantic comedy “How to Be Single” and Nancy Meyers’ “The Intern.” He has also had roles starring in the Sundance hit “Unexpected” alongside Cobie Smulders, and was seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice,” Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s “The Interview” and Chris Rock’s “Top Five.”

In addition to CAA, Holm continues to be managed by Isaac Horne at Avalon Management. His attorney is Jeffrey Endlich at Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, & Gellman and he’s also represented by Kovert Creative.