‘American Rust’ Breakout Julia Mayorga Starring Opposite Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in “Rare Objects.” Holmes not only stars in the film, she will produce and direct the movie. She also co-wrote its screenplay.

Mayorga is fresh off her first big breakout role in Showtime’s “American Rust,” a critically-acclaimed family drama in which she stars in alongside Jeff Daniels, Bill Camp and Maura Tierny. She was recently named one of People Magazine’s Latinx actors to watch.

“Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving wisdom and guidance from the kind souls that own the shop, she gains a new level of confidence that will then be put to the test when those from her past draw her back into their world and challenge her fragile stability.

“Rare Objects” is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessaro. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie.

Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer.

Holmes, best known for her on-screen work in “Batman Begins,” “Wonder Boys” and on “Dawson’s Creek,” has also directed several films, including 2016’s “All We Had” and an upcoming and currently untitled film with Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo and Derek Luke.

Mayorga is represented by Mosaic and Rogers&CowanPMK