American High, Animal Pictures and Depth of Field Partner for Hulu Movie ‘Love in Color’

American High, Animal Pictures and Depth of Field have teamed up to produce the new Hulu feature “Love in Color.”

Animal Pictures and Depth of Field began development on the film before joining forces with American High, who’ve built a successful partnership with Hulu with buzzy releases like “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” The Ultimate Playlist of Noise” and “Plan B.”

Written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, “Love in Color” follows an aspiring young artist who is forced to join her high school track team and uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

King and Rackham penned the script loosely based on their own experiences, largely motivated to write something that went beyond the coming out story and depicted the queer joy they wanted to see on screen growing up.

The movie also marks the feature directorial debut of budding television and film director, writer, and producer, Sammi Cohen, who was attracted to the project for similar reasons.

“It’s exciting to be making a movie that’s full of queer characters where the story isn’t about coming out,” Cohen says of the project. “I love a coming out story, I have one myself. But this is a new kind of comedy and a fresh take on how we tell stories about queer kids in high school.”

“I needed this movie as a kid,” Cohen adds. “It means so much to me to be making it now.”

Cohen is best known for show running and directing scripted comedy series for PopTV. Cohen has also directed multiple series for YouTube Originals, Collegehumor and Comedy Central.

The filmmaker is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.

Producing the film are American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett; Depth of Field’s Andrew Miano; Animal Pictures’ Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens; and 3Arts’ Katie Newman.

Depth of Field’s Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen will executive produce the project, with Rowings overseeing production.

While Animal Pictures has been very active in TV development since its 2018 launch by Rudoplh and Lyonne, with veteran independent producer Renfrew Behrens, but “Love in Color” marks the company’s first feature film. The company most recently produced the Netflix comedy special “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” which Lyonne also directed. Upcoming shows include Peacock’s mystery series “Poker Face,” created by Rian Johnson starring Lyonne and Apple TV plus’ untitled half-hour comedy series starring Rudolph, created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Animal Pictures is also developing Amazon’s animated sci-fi comedy “The Hospital,” created by Cirocco Dunlap and “Desert People.” created by Lyonne and Alia Shawkat.

Depth of Field was founded in 1999, following Chris and Paul Weitz’s breakout directorial debut, “American Pie,” as the two teamed with Miano to create their own shingle. Over the next two decades — and along with Balgoyen, Depth of Field’s SVP of development — the team has produced a wide range of notable projects including, “Nick and Noah’s Infinite Playlist,” “A Single Man,” Paul Weitz’s “Grandma,” Chris Weitz’s “A Better Life” and “The Farewell.” Depth of Field is currently in post-production on Disney’s “Pinocchio,” directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks.