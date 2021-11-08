AMC Quarterly Revenues Beat Projections As Moviegoers Begin to Return to Cinemas

Audiences are slowly but surely returning to cinemas.

That’s the takeaway from AMC Entertainment’s most recent quarterly earnings report, which saw the world’s largest exhibitor post $755.6 million in revenue, a major increase from the $119.5 million in revenue that it reported in the same period in 2020. Losses for the three month period ending in September also shrunk, falling to $224.2 million, or 44 cents per share, compared to the $905.8 million, or $8.41 per share, that the company hemorrhaged in the year-ago quarter. That came at a time when COVID-19 was raging, vaccines were not available and most major studios had opted not to put any movies in theaters. This quarter was helped by the return of blockbuster films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi.”

But AMC’s shares have long ago been untethered from its business fundamentals and the company is enjoying its status as a meme stock. Like GameStop, another beleaguered company that has been embraced by social media acolytes, AMC’s stock has been on a tear. The company’s shares have increased more than 1600% over the past year and currently trade at nearly $44. Roughly a year ago, shares of AMC were trading at less than $4. AMC chief Adam Aron seems to have relished his new base of investors — on the most recent earnings call he teased a partnership with GameStop and announced the company would start accepting BitCoin. AMC also recently announced it will start selling its popcorn in shopping malls around the country.

AMC’s results beat projections. Wall Street expected AMC to lose 53 cents per share on revenue of $717.1 million.

