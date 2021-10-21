Jake Gyllenhaal Defies Gravity in Explosive Trailer for Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Jake Gyllenhaal hangs outside a moving ambulance and shoots at a police helicopter in the explosive first trailer for Michael Bay’s action-thriller “Ambulance.”

Based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name, Universal’s “Ambulance” follows two men (Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who steal an ambulance to use as a getaway vehicle when their bank heist goes awry. Abdul-Mateen’s character turns to Gyllenhaal’s for help when he needs more than $200,000 in cash to pay for his wife’s surgery. Gyllenhaal’s solution? A $32 million bank robbery.

Things get complicated when Gyllenhaal, who has a checkered past, accidentally lets a cop, who ultimately gets shot, into the bank during the robbery.

Set in Los Angeles over the course of one day, the movie — written by Chris Fedak — also stars Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt and Devan Long.

Gyllenhaal told USA Today that shooting action scenes in the small, enclosed space gave him a newfound “respect for first responders.”

“A lot of the movie I’m in an ambulance, so there’s not a lot of space (laughs),” Gyllenhaal told the paper last month. “There are a lot of scenes where I’m just being thrown around an ambulance and I’ve got to say, that gave me even more respect for first responders because there are so many sharp edges in an ambulance nobody thinks about when it’s driving as fast it is.”

Gyllenhaal also detailed Bay’s “wild” shoot.

“I’d heard all these amazing stories about Michael Bay and what it’s like working with him,” he added. “He’s wild, man, but I adore him. Driving around the streets of L.A. at like 100 mph, shooting guns at helicopters. There are many stories out of that movie that are really fun and crazy.”

Gyllenhaal most recently starred in Netflix’s “The Guilty” — another remake of a Danish movie. He will next appear in the video game adaptation “The Division.” Abdul-Mateen last toplined “Candyman” and has “The Matrix Resurrections” on the horizon.

“Ambulance” hits theaters on Feb. 18, Presidents’ Day weekend. Watch the trailer below: