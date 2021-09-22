Amazon Studios Presents ‘Voices/Voces’ in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (EXCLUSIVE)

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Amazon Studios presents “Voices/Voces,” a one-day virtual event headlined by John Leguizamo, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Laz Alonso, Gloria Calderón Kellett and comedian Gina Brillon, celebrating the rich culture and heritage of more than 60 million people living in the United States and their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The special event will take place on Sept. 30 and will be available to stream on Amazon Live and Amazon Studios DEI Twitch.

By taking a deep dive into discussions of representation in film and media, “Voices/Voces” is intended to highlight the diversity within the community, which represents more than 22 countries labeled “Hispanic” by the U.S. Census.

The event also underscores the fact that this non-monolithic culture is not so easily defined under one label. While many people refer to themselves as Latino, others feel more comfortable being referred to as Latinx or Latiné, with still more identifying through their country of origin i.e., “mexicana”, “puertorriqueño”, “colombiano” or through their indigenous communities including, Bene Xhon’s, Yucatan Mayans, etc.

“The Latiné community is comprised of many rich and dynamic cultures with multilayered stories to tell,” Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of DEI for Amazon Studios and IMDb, said. “To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re thrilled to present a ‘Voices/Voces’ event with an esteemed group of creators, performers and community members from the pan-Latin diaspora.”

Amazon Studios’ Yolanda Guillen (Sr. Executive of Casting), Malu Miranda (Producer & Head of Originals Brazil) and Javiera Balmaceda (Head of Local Originals, Spanish Speaking Latin America) will also participate in the virtual event, which features Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis and Amazon Studios’ Sr. Global Awards Executive Lorenza Munoz as moderators.

“Voices/Voces” is the latest Amazon Studios’ Voices event, following the company’s Pride celebration (which was held in June and reflected on intersectional LGBTQ+ representation on screen and behind the scenes) and an Asian & Pacific Islander Representation in Film & Media summit (held in May).

“Our ‘Voices’ events aim to entertain, initiate honest dialog, and drive industry change,” Gillespie added. “We think everyone who tunes in will have a great time and be part of some very important and enlightening conversations.”

See the full lineup for the event below:

9:00-9:07 AM | Welcome, Kickoff & Indigenous Land Acknowledgement

9:07-9:17 AM | Lightning talk: Who We Are… Hispanic, Latino, Latiné, Latinx, Afro-Latino, Indigenous, Understanding the breadth and depth of the community

Speaker: John Leguizamo, Actor, Writer, Producer

9:20-9:45 AM | Industry Conversation: Content Across Borders

Conversation with Amazon’s head of Spanish-Speaking Latin American Content, and head of Brazilian Content. Discussing how the originals are resonating in the US and across borders.

Panelists: Malu Miranda, Producer & Head of Originals Brazil, at Amazon Studios

Javiera Balmaceda, Head of Local Originals, Spanish Speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios

Moderator: Lorenza Munoz, Sr. Global Awards Executive at Amazon Studios

9:48-9:51AM | Congressional Hispanic Caucus Remarks with Rep. Joaquin Castro, CHC

9:51-10:41 AM | Panel Discussion: Conversation: The Evolution of Latiné Representation on Screen

A candid conversation discussing how Latiné representation has changed over time on screen, in writers rooms, and among creative teams. While some communities have seen increased representation, this panel will dive deep into where the narrative still needs to be improved – particularly around colorism and the inclusion of the afro Latinidad – and how everyone in the industry can work to make change.

Panelists: Gloria Calderón Kellett (Producer & Writer, “Love,” “Once Upon a Time”)

Yolanda Guillen (Sr. Executive of Casting, Amazon Studios)

Laz Alonso (Actor, “The Boys”)

Moderator: Clayton Davis (Film Awards Editor, Variety)

10:43-11:00 AM | Comedy Set from Gina Brillon

Puerto Rican comedian Gina Brillon (“The Floor is Lava”) brings her hilarious New York-bred stand up style to Voices in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.