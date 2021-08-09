Amazon Studios Teaming With Sterling K. Brown, ‘John Wick’ Creator Derek Kolstad on ‘Coyote Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a competitive situation, Amazon Studios has landed the rights to a pitch, “Coyote Blue.”

The action film will be written by Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter behind “John Wick” and “Nobody,” with “This is Us” Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown attached to star. Hanelle M. Culpepper (“Star Trek: Picard”) will make her feature directorial debut.

The story revolves around an everyman (Brown) who’s hunted by a ruthless criminal syndicate for his mysterious cargo, and now must navigate the treacherous terrain of Route 66 while unleashing his lethal set of skills in a fight for survival.

Kolstad is producing under his Tradecraft banner, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson via dj2 Entertainment. Brown and Danielle Reardon will produce for Indian Meadows Productions.

Brown is a two-time Emmy Award winner and currently received his fifth consecutive Emmy Award nomination for his turn in NBC’s critically acclaimed drama series “This is Us.” This year, he is also Emmy nominated for his narration work on CNN’s six-part docuseries “Lincoln: Divided We Stand.” Brown recently wrapped production on the indie film “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” which he is also producing. In 2016, Brown won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson.” He has received additional Emmy nominations for his work in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” His film credits include Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “Waves” and “Frozen 2.” In 2018, he created Indian Meadows Productions under a pact with 20th Television. The company’s chief mandate is to champion diversity through the development and production of entertaining, educational and inclusive projects.

Culpepper will be working with Amazon Studios as director and executive producer on the upcoming series “Anansi Boys,” based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman. Culpepper recently finished directing her second pilot, “Kung Fu” for the CW, a female-led reboot of the original 1970s series starring David Carradine, which was picked up for a second season. Prior to that, she also directed the “Star Trek: Picard” pilot, which is presently airing on Paramount+ and for which she recently won a 2021 NAACP Image Award for best directing in TV. She recently wrapped the Walter Mosley-created limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” starring Samuel Jackson for Apple TV Plus, and the Netflix series “True Story” starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

Dj2 Entertainment is an independent feature-film, television and digital-content production company specializing in videogame-to-TV/Motion-Picture adaptations. Upcoming projects include a sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Tomb Raider: The Animated Series” for Netflix.

In addition to his work on “John Wick,” Kolstad halped create the scripted Starz limited series, “The Continental.” Most recently, Kolstad co-executive produced Marvel’s hit Disney Plus series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “Coyote Blue” will be the second collaboration between Kolstad and Amazon Studios as it was recently announced that he is scripting a film adaption of the Japanese action-horror manga, “Hellsing,” which will reimagine Dracula as Alucard, a special agent bound to The Hellsing Organization.

Amazon Studios recently released “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Coming 2 America” and “Without Remorse.” In September, the company will release “Cinderella” with singer Camila Cabello in the title role.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy. Brown is represented by CAA, JWS Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Ziffren Brittenham. dj2 Entertainment is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Culpepper is repped by Verve, MetaMorphic Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.