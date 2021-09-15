Amazon Signs First-Look Deal with ‘Sylvie’s Love’ Star and Producer Nnamdi Asomugha

Amazon Studios has closed a first-look deal with Nnamdi Asomugha, who produced and starred in the Amazon film “Sylvie’s Love,” as well as his company iAm21 Entertainment. Asomugha will develop and produce projects for both theatrical and Amazon Prime Video premieres.

Asomugha is a former professional football player, having been a cornerback for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He retired from football in 2013, then founded his production company in 2015 in partnership with producer Jonathan T. Baker.

Asomugha’s first collaboration with Amazon was in 2017 when the company distributed the biographical drama “Crown Heights,” which he produced and starred in as Carl King. Then, he played Robert opposite Tessa Thompson’s Sylvie in “Sylvie’s Love.”

His production credits also include “Beasts of No Nation,” “The Banker” and “Harriet,” as well as the Broadway play “American Son.” In 2020, Variety named him one of 10 Producers to Watch.

His upcoming projects include Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” which he will star in along with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. He’s also appeared on the stage, having made his Broadway debut in Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Jennifer Salke and the entire Amazon team,” Asomugha said. “Since ‘Crown Heights,’ Amazon has been an inspiring and rewarding creative home for me and they’ve consistently supported my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories. I couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration.”

“We have loved working with Nnamdi, and we’re so pleased to continue and grow the Amazon Studios relationship with him,” said Nick Pepper, Amazon Studios’ head of studio creative content. “We share his passion and commitment to telling stories that not only entertain but also give voice to narratives that empower a new class of storytellers. We’re looking forward to working with him to create and develop new projects that inspire and delight our customers.”