Amazon Unveils First Italian Original Movie, Young Adult Comedy ‘Dog Years’

Amazon Studios has revealed its first Italian original film, the young adult comedy “Anni da cane” (Dog Years), directed by Fabio Mollo, whose Mafia drama “South is Nothing” went to Berlin.

The film, which has just started production, is written and produced by Mary Stella Brugiati and Alessandro Bosi, and produced by Notorious Pictures. It will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this autumn in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Dog Years” tells the story of Stella, a clumsy, cynical, imaginative and tormented teenage girl. “After a life-changing car accident involving a dog, she convinces herself she must count her age in dog years: one year of her life counts for seven, and now that she’s turning sixteen, she is a centennial. For this reason, Stella thinks she has not much time left to live and pens a bucket list of all the things she would like to achieve before she dies,” reads the provided synopsis.

The film’s casting hasn’t yet been disclosed.

“We are excited to bolster the thriving Amazon Scripted Originals slate in Europe with this unique Italian story,” said Georgia Brown, head of European Originals at Amazon Studios, in a statement.

“Dog Years” will add to several announced scripted Amazon Studios shows currently in production in Italy, including “Bang Bang Baby,” “Everybody Loves Diamonds” and “Vita da Carlo.”

The film “marks an important milestone for Amazon Studios in Italy”, added Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon Originals for Italy, who also noted that the streaming giant is “excited to kick off our movie production with a prestigious partner such as Notorious Pictures,” the expanding Italian distribution and production company founded and headed by Guglielmo Marchetti.