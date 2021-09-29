Alvie Hurtado Named Director of Development for Will Packer Productions

Will Packer Productions has promoted Alvie Hurtado to director of development.

In the new role, Hurtado is responsible for identifying content, filmmakers and talent for feature film development and production. He reports directly to Johanna Byer, Will Packer Prods.’ (WPP) executive vice president of motion pictures.

“Alvie is an integral part of our film team,” producer and founder Will Packer said, announcing Hurtado’s promotion. “As we embark upon a rousing new chapter at WPP he will be essential to our short and long term goals.”

Hurtado joined WPP in 2017 as an assistant to the president of film and was upped to creative executive in 2020. During his tenure with the company, Hurtado has focused on the company’s expanding development slate while championing diverse and innovative voices. Outside of WPP, he is a co-founder and board member of The Latin Tracking Board, an organization for up-and-coming LatinX executives in Hollywood.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with Will, Johanna and the WPP team in this new role, it’s such an exciting time for the company”, Hurtado said. “I am excited to fulfill our goal to empower new voices and tell unique and entertaining stories.”

Will Packer Productions’ movies have grossed more than $1 billion at the box office, with 10 films that have opened at No. 1, including “Girls Trip” and “Night School.” The company’s most recent film “The Photograph” debuted in Feb. 2020, with its latest movie “Beast” completing production in South Africa in August 2021. Other WPP movies include “Little,” “What Men Want,” “Ride Along 2,” “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man,” “Takers,” “Obsessed,” “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard.”