Ally Pankiw Directing ‘Brooke & Sam,’ Dramedy Starring ‘Shiva Baby’ Breakout Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

Ally Pankiw will make her feature directing debut with “Brooke & Sam,” an upcoming comedic drama featuring “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott.

The film, which quietly wrapped production, follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, who is weighing whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma with the help of her friends in the comedy community, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the teen’s disappearance; and harder and harder to get back on stage.

Pankiw, who wrote the script along with directing the film, has established herself in the television and streaming world. Her directing and executive producing credits include the entire first season of Netflix’s series, “Feel Good,” which was created by and stars comedian Mae Martin. She has also directed episodes of Hulu’s “Shrill” with Aidy Bryant and “The Great,” and recently directed and executive produced the pilot for NBC’s “Someone Out There.” Pankiw has also co-created, written, and will executive produce “Standing By,” a new animated comedy series with Dan Levy for Hulu and 20th Television Animation. Pankiw and Levy first collaborated on “Schitt’s Creek,” where Pankiw served as a story editor on the second and third seasons of the CBC’s series.

In addition to Sennott, “Brooke & Sam’s” ensemble includes newcomer Olga Petsa (“Mixtape”), actress and writer Sabrina Jalees (“Search Party”), comedian, actor, and writer Caleb Hearon (“Human Resources”), comedian and actor Ennis Esmer (“Private Eyes”), actress Dani Kind (“Workin’ Moms”), and comedian Jason Jones (“The Detour”).

“Brooke & Sam” is produced by Barn 12 with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in association with Crave, and in conjunction with Partizan and WME Independent. It is produced by James Weyman of Barn 12, Jason Aita, and Breann Smordin. Pankiw and Partizan’s Li-Wei Chu serve as executive producers, along with Judy Holm of Markham Street Films and Paul Barkin of Alcina Pictures.

Pankiw is repped by WME, Partizan, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. Sennott is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine. Petsa is repped by KC Talent. Jalees is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Hearon is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer. Esmer is repped by The Characters Agency and Berwick & Kovacik. Kind is repped by GGA, Gersh, and Thruline. Jones is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.