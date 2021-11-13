‘Allswell,’ Starring Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colón-Zayas and Daphne Rubin-Vega, Wraps Production

The indie drama “Allswell” wrapped principal photography this month in New York, N.Y. The film stars Elizabeth Rodriguez (“Orange is the New Black,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Liza Colón-Zayas (“In Treatment,” “David Makes Man”) and Daphne Rubin-Vega (from “In the Heights”) along with a cast that includes Felix Solis, Max Casella, Michael Rispoli, Shirley Rodriguez, MacKenzie Lansing and J. Cameron Barnett.

“Allswell” tells a story of family trauma and reconciliation. The film was written collaboratively between director Ben Snyder and the three lead actors. They drew inspiration from a myriad of people, places and events from their own lives to drive this family drama forward. Snyder, Rodriguez, Colón-Zayas and Rubin-Vega are also members of New York’s Labyrinth Theater Company. “Allswell” is also the feature-producing and writing debut for Rodriguez, who produced with Snyder, Gia Walsh, Ari Issler, Paul Jarrett and Kara Baker.

Additionally, the film marks the second feature directed and written by Snyder. Snyder’s first feature was the award-winning “11:55,” which also starred Rodriguez. It was co-directed with producing partner Issler. The film was released theatrically in 2017. Previously, Snyder has also written for television shows like “Betty” and “Grand Army.”

“Allswell” is a Gigi Films production and was made in association with Monarch Partners. Geoff Sando, Teresa Sand and Josh Blum executive produce, and co-producers are Colón-Zayas and Rubin-Vega. Patricia Di Certo led casting efforts.

Rodriguez, Casella and Rodriguez are represented by Innovative Artists; Colón-Zayas and Rubin-Vega by Stewart Talent; Solis by D2 Management; Rispoli by The Gersh Agency; Lansing by Clear Talent Group and Barnett by Buchwald.