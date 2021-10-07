Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Finds New Composer After Alexandre Desplat Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexandre Desplat won’t have to worry about competing against himself at the Oscars this year in the original score category.

The two-time Oscar-winning composer is a favorite to pick up a nom for his work on Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” He was also set to provide the music for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but he’s had to back out of the noir thriller because of scheduling. After production on “Nightmare Alley” was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m told Desplat and del Toro were not able to meet in France to work on the score.

“Knives Out” composer Nathan Johnson has now been brought in for “Nightmare Alley.” But all is well between del Toro and Desplat. They’re still set to reunite for the director’s “Pinocchio.”

Desplat won Academy Awards for his work on Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel” and del Toro’s “Shape of Water.”

“The French Dispatch” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation. Most recently, the Searchlight Pictures film screened at the New York Film Festival with virtual appearances by Anderson and stars Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman from the set of the director’s next movie in Spain.

A London premiere this coming weekend will include actors Rupert Friend and Stephen Park. Anderson, Desplat as well as cast members Lea Seydoux and Lyna Khoudri are expected to attend a Paris premiere on Oct 24. It will be release in U.S. theaters on Oct. 22.

Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, “Nightmare Alley” stars Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper. The cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Rob Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn and Clifton Collins Jr. “Nightmare Alley” will be in theaters on Dec. 17.