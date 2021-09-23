Alejandro Iñárritu’s New Film ‘Bardo’ Wraps Production

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next movie, newly titled “Bardo (Or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths),” has completed filming.

The project, described as a “nostalgic comedy” set against an “epic journey,” centers on a renowned Mexican journalist and a documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country at an existential crossroads, one that leaves him questioning his identity, familial relations, the folly of his memories, as well as the past and current reality of the place he calls home.

“Bardo” is being produced independently and doesn’t have a set timeline for its release. Iñárritu’s most recent movies, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and “The Revenant,” were distributed by Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox, respectively.

Two decades after completing his first film, “Amores Perros,” Iñárritu returned to his native country of Mexico to produce and shoot “Bardo.” It began principal photography last March in Mexico City.

In addition to directing, Iñárritu co-wrote the script with Nicolás Giacobone. Daniel Jimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani will co-star in the film, with cinematography led by French Iranian photographer Darius Khondji, production design by Eugenio Caballero and costume design by Anna Terrazas.

Iñárritu, whose credits include “Babel” and “21 Grams,” has won five Academy Awards. Notably, he took home the Oscar for best director in back-to-back years for 2014’s “Birdman” and 2015’s “The Revenant.” He made history as the first Mexican filmmaker to win an Oscar for best original screenplay (for “Birdman”), as well as the first to win best picture (also for “Birdman”).