‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Sues Alec Baldwin and Film Producers

The script supervisor on “Rust” filed a lawsuit against star Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers on Wednesday, saying she suffered both “physical and emotional” injuries when Baldwin shot the film’s cinematographer while preparing for a scene.

Mamie Mitchell filed the suit in the Los Angeles Superior Court and is represented by attorney Gloria Allred. In the complaint, she says she was standing just four feet from Baldwin when the gun went off.

The suit alleges that Baldwin should have checked the gun to make sure it was unloaded and also accuses the producers of cost-cutting measures that led to the incident. Mitchell was the first to call 911 after the incident on Oct. 21.

Mitchell is set to speak at a press conference at Allred’s office on Wednesday morning.

The suit is the second to be filed in the “Rust” tragedy, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Serge Svetnoy, the film’s gaffer, filed a separate claim last week, stating that he, too, was in close proximity to Baldwin when the shot was fired and also suffered physical and emotional harm.

Mitchell’s suit states claims of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm. In addition to Baldwin and the film’s producers, the suit also names several crew members as defendants, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and first assistant director Dave Halls.



More to come…