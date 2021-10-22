Alec Baldwin on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘There Are No Words to Convey My Shock and Sadness’

Alec Baldwin has released a statement on Twitter regarding the shooting incident on the set of “Rust,” in which he discharged a prop firearm, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

On Thursday evening, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Baldwin had fired the prop gun that led to Hutchins’ death and Souza’s injuries on the set of “Rust,” an independent film that Baldwin is acting in and producing.

Hutchins, 42, was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, and died shortly after. Souza was treated for his injuries at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

Baldwin was interviewed by investigators on Thursday, and then left the building, said Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios.

No charges have been filed in relation to the incident and no one has been arrested. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it remains an “open and active” investigation and they are continuing to interview witnesses.

Production company Rust Movie Productions LLC issued a statement Thursday night, saying: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter as “a shooting investigation” and said that the incident occurred “during the filming of a scene.”