‘Rust’ Investigators Obtain Warrant to Search Alec Baldwin’s Phone

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant on Thursday to search Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of Western movie “Rust.”

In an affidavit attached to the warrant, Det. Alexandria Hancock said investigators are seeking evidence that may help complete a full investigation. Hancock stated that she had asked Baldwin and his attorney to voluntarily turn over the phone, and she was told to get a warrant.

Investigators are piecing together the events that led up to the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21. In the affidavit, Hancock said she had conducted a brief search of Hutchins’ phone, and found conversations about the production dating back to July 14.

The affidavit includes details of Baldwin’s initial interview with Sheriff’s detectives, which had not previously been made public. In the interview, Baldwin stated that he had exchanged emails with Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the production, about what type of gun to use. She had showed him various types of guns, and he had selected the Colt .45 he was to use in the film.

“He said he requested a bigger gun, and she also showed him different styles of knives for the production,” the affidavit states. “Alec was shown a Colt with a brown handle, and a cherry handle, and he ultimately chose the one with the brown handle.”

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos two weeks ago, Baldwin said he had been told that “it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.”

The following day, local prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement saying that no charges had been ruled out against anyone.