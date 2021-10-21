Sheriffs Respond to ‘Incident’ on Set of Alec Baldwin Western ‘Rust’

The Santa Fe, N.M. Sheriffs Department is responding to an “incident” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Alec Baldwin and Frances Fisher-starring movie “Rust” is currently shooting.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s department confirmed Thursday afternoon that criminal investigators were on scene. He the incident had occurred a few hours earlier on Thursday, and that more information would be provided later in the day.

Joel Souza is writing and directing the Western, which also stars Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel. Albuquerque station KOB4’s news helicopter photographed the incident, showing an old church set blocked off, and reported that set security confirmed it is on lockdown.

#BREAKING: @santafesheriff investigating incident at @netflix #Rust movie set on Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Pic from @KOB4 #Chopper4 shows an old church set blocked off, and set security confirms its on lockdown. Other pic of Rust cast and crew while filming on set. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/AaZRtcqQzu — Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) October 21, 2021

Baldwin is a co-producer on the film and plays infamous outlaw Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. Ackles plays a U.S. Marshal and Fimmel plays a bounty hunter who are on the pair’s tail as Rust tries to break his grandson out of prison. An unexpected bond forms between the outlaw and his estranged grandson as they go on the run.

CAA Media Finance and Highland Film Group were launching sales on the film at last year’s Cannes virtual film market, with Baldwin producing through his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Anjul Nigam and executive producer Matthew Helderman. Baldwin and Nigam produced Souza’s previous feature, 2019’s “Crown Vic.” Anna Granucci is also producing with Elizabeth L. Barbatelli as an executive producer.

New Mexico is a busy film location, and the Bonanza Creek Ranch has hosted productions including “Hostiles,” “Cowboys & Aliens,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Appaloosa” and “Longmire.”