‘Minari’ Breakout Star Alan S. Kim Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Minari” star Alan S. Kim has already captured audiences and critics’ hearts, and now the young star has landed new agents.

The eight-year-old has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Kim earned rave reviews for his breakout performance as David Yi in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” which has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture. The heartfelt and intimate family drama recently won the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film, in addition to earning the grand jury prize and audience award at Sundance, where it premiered in 2020.

In a ridiculously cute (and now-viral) video interview, Kim opened up to Variety’s Matt Donnelly about why he auditioned for the role.

“I wanted to get a chance to just be famous and just be on video and be on a big screen,” Kim said, adding that the best advice he’s received was from his onscreen father Steven Yeun: “Be yourself. Don’t try to be anyone else.”

Kim is also nominated alongside his “Minari” co-stars (Yeun, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, Noel Cho, Scott Haze and Will Patton) for a SAG ensemble award.

The young actor’s inspired performance has earned individual recognition as well, including a BAFTA Award nomination for supporting actor, making him one of the youngest nominees in the history of the category. Kim stole the show at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards with his emotional acceptance speech for the best young actor honor.

“Oh my goodness, I’m crying,” Kim said, tearing up after thanking the critics and his family. “I hope I will be in another movie soon. … Is this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

Not to worry — Kim has a host of upcoming opportunities. He will next star opposite Elsie Fisher in the independent feature “Latchkey Kids” and appear on Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.”

Kim continues to be repped by Mike Smith at Principal Entertainment LA.