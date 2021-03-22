Alamo Drafthouse Opening New Location in Texas

After a brutal year of pandemic-related movie theater closures, a reprieve is coming for film lovers in Texas. Alamo Drafthouse, the cinema chain known for in-theater dining, is opening a new location in east El Paso.

The venue will be open and operational for staff training on March 26 before officially welcoming customers on March 31. It is the second Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso, following a locale in Montecillo.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” and Bob Odenkirk’s action-thriller “Nobody” will be among the first new titles to play on the big screen. In addition, the location will host a 20th anniversary screening of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” with a pre-recorded Q&A featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood and moderated by Stephen Colbert.

The first 5,000 guests will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including free movies for a year.

Alamo Drafthouse’s East El Paso venue offers cutting-edge laser projection, plush reclining seats, and a full-service menu including 25 craft beers on tap. All Alamo Drafthouse locations, as well as theaters across the country, have stepped up cleaning and safety protocols in response to the pandemic. Those measures include air filtration, requiring masks, sanitizing high-contact surfaces, enforcing physical distancing between seats and limiting face-to-face interaction.

Earlier in March, Alamo Drafthouse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the pandemic. The Texas-based chain said it will continue to operate as normal as it plans to restructure the company and raise capital. The company was forced to shutter several locations after the months-long shutdown. As part of the bankruptcy, Alamo Drafthouse is closing down a few underperforming locations.