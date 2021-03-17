Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ to Be Amazon India’s First Movie Co-Production

Amazon Prime Video is making its first foray into Indian feature movie co-production with Bollywood film “Ram Setu,” starring Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma (“Parmanu”) with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (“Prithviraj Chauhan”) as creative producer, the film is an action-adventure drama that is rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. The title is a reference to the bridge Hindu God Ram built across the sea between India and Sri Lanka to rescue his kidnapped wife Sita.

“The story of ‘Ram Setu’ is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country,” said Kumar. ” ‘Ram Setu’ is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage.”

The cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandes (“Drive”) and Nushrratt Bharuccha (“Chhalaang”). Following its theatrical release, “Ram Setu” will stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Co-producers include Cape of Good Films (“Pad Man”), Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment (“Breathe”) and Lyca Productions (“2.0”). Abundantia is also producing Amazon series “The End,” starring Kumar.

“Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage,” said Vijay Subramanium, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India. “Our collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar till date has been unique and highly successful; and with this step, we move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening our association.”

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia, said, “In India, mythology, religion and history are deeply intertwined. They form the nerve system of our nation and have always given us the foundation for great, epic storytelling. ‘Ram Setu’ is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries.”