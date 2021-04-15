Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur Team for Satire ‘Gobar!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and former Disney India head Siddharth Roy Kapur are joining forces to produce comedy-drama film “Gobar!”

Set in the agrarian area of Northern India known as the “cow belt,” during the 1990s, “Gobar!” (literally cow dung or bullshit) is a satire inspired by real events that transpire when an idiosyncratic animal-loving veterinary doctor chances upon a tangled web of corruption in his local state hospital, and decides to stand up against it.

Well-known advertising filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat, who debuted with the acclaimed 2013 indie “Fireflies,” will direct from a script he co-wrote with Sambhit Mishra (“Mission Over Mars”). Casting is currently underway and principal photography will start at the end of the year.

Devgn will produce via his Ajay Devgn Ffilms (“The Big Bull,” “Bhuj: The Pride of India”) and Roy Kapur through his Roy Kapur Films (“The Sky Is Pink,” “Yeh Ballet”).

” ‘Gobar!’ is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man,” Roy Kapur said. “What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power.”

“The story of ‘Gobar!’ is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theaters,” said Devgn. “We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained.”

“‘Gobar!’ is a film that will take viewers back to the charming days of the 90s and the simple life of small-town living,” said Shekhawat. “I wrote this story keeping in mind a few true events that unraveled a gamut of issues, the center of which is a vet whose love for his cows and animals supersedes everything.”

Devgn is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors. He headlined “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” which, with $50 million box office, was the biggest Bollywood hit of 2020. Coming up for him is period soccer drama “Maidaan,” directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (the upcoming “The Intern” Bollywood remake) and produced by Boney Kapoor (“Mom”).