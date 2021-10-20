Agencia Freak Nabs ‘An Elephant on a Spider Web,’ ‘Sonic Fantasy’ Documentaries for Worldwide Festival Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Malaga-based sales house Agencia Freak has picked up worldwide festival distribution rights to two new Spanish documentaries, “An Elephant on a Spider Web” by Cuban director Rolando Díaz, and Marcos Cabotá’s “Sonic Fantasy,” on legendary music engineer Bruce Swedien.

Both acquisitions were unveiled at the eve of the 2021 edition of the Spanish Screenings-Málaga de Cine, which runs October 20-22, and where Agencia Freak-handled Emma Tusell doc “Video Blues” is being shown to international buyers.

Produced by Alejandra Mora at Valencia-based company Quatre Films (“Tehran Blues”), “An Elephant on a Spider Web” follows a film director in his 70s who senses that sly death is approaching.

Since the helmer decides to make fun of life in what will be his last film, he will use a 109-year-old quixotic old woman, with a desire to die, and three young artists.

“Sonic Fantasy” revolves around five-time Grammy award winning sound engineer Bruce Swedien, who was for three decades Michael Jackson’s right-hand man. Together they created best-selling hits records such as “Thriller” and “Bad.”

Produced by Paula Serra at Palma de Mallorca’s Nova Producciones, “Sonic Fantasy” tells the beginning of that magical adventure.

Helmed by Marcos Cabotá, who co-directed Málaga’s 2011 Silver Biznaga audience award winning comedy “Amigos,” “Sonic Fantasy” receives its national premiere Oct. 28 at the Mallorca Evolution Film Festival 2021 edition.

Led by Millán Vázquez-Ortíz, Agencia Freak launched in 2000, aimed to connect films with festivals worldwide offering consultancy, counselling, strategy and festival distribution for film producers.