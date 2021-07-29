Russo Brothers’ AGBO Promotes Albert Kim to Vice President of IP and Development (EXCLUSIVE)

AGBO, the content company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, has promoted executive Albert Kim to vice president of intellectual property and development.

Kim will now work across the company’s film, television, and digital media and interactive efforts. He reports to AGBO president of creative Angela Russo-Otstot.

With the company since its 2016 founding, Kim will continue his duties in the acquisition, creation, and development of AGBO’s world-building franchise properties. His credits include producer on the TV series “Deadly Class,” an adaptation of Rick Remender’s comic book for SyFy. Previously, Kim was in film development and production at Chernin Entertainment, where he worked on a number of blockbusters including “Spy” starring Melissa McCarthy.

“Albert brings enormous value to the AGBO team by virtue of his gracious collaboration, passionate dedication, and admirable work ethic. His extensive knowledge of intellectual property from around the world, coupled with his excellent creative discernment, helps us identify, acquire, and build IP that fits the AGBO brand and our ambitions to cross and connect both film and television narratives,” said Russo-Otstot. His portfolio will now include podcasts, publishing, gaming, and other interactive experiences.

“For the past several years, it’s been an absolute privilege to work with the team here at AGBO in building a truly one-of-a-kind studio. I’m grateful to be working with such compassionate and ambitious creatives who inspire me on a daily basis. And I’m beyond thrilled to continue this journey with the team in creating and building global, multi-platform franchises that push the limits of storytelling,” said Kim.

The company is currently in production on the Netflix film “The Gray Man” starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Rege Jean Page. They’ve also got the English-language series “Citadel” at Amazon, the first show in a planned global television universe. Projects in development include “Extraction 2,” the sequel to Netflix’s most successful original film to date and “The Electric State,” a film based on Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel for Universal, to be directed by the Russo brothers.