Adele Lim Directing Ashley Park in Untitled R-Rated Comedy for Lionsgate, Point Grey (EXCLUSIVE)

Adele Lim, the writer of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will make her directorial debut helming an untitled comedy for Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures.

The R-rated comedy will star Tony and Grammy-nominated actress Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris,” “Girls 5Eva”) and follows four Asian American women as they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience becomes one of bonding, friendship, belonging, and no-holds-barred wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The project emerged from Point Grey’s multi-platform deal with the studio. The film will be written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (“Family Guy,” “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”) and Teresa Hsiao (co-creator of “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”), from a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim. All three will produce the project with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

The film, which has been greenlit and fast-tracked for production, is expected to shoot this fall.

Popular on Variety

“This journey began with me, Cherry and Teresa – my friends and comedy writing heroes – wanting to tell a story with characters who look like us, about women who are messy and thirsty, but have so much heart,” Lim said. “Point Grey and Lionsgate have been incredible allies and partners from day one, and I am thrilled to be making my directing debut with them on a story that’s so special to me.”

Point Grey’s credits include “Neighbors,” “Sausage Party,” and “This is the End.”

“Point Grey has done it again, assembling a bold, must-see comedy with fresh voices at the center,” Westerman said. “Adele is a singular talent, and alongside writers Cherry and Teresa, she will bring the world a film that has unbelievably memorable comedy, lush cinema, and a sneaky emotional punch. And we’re thrilled to have Ashley, who is poised for stardom, aboard as the first of our four friends.”

Chevapravatdumrong and Hsiao added, “We wrote a movie that we would’ve wanted to see growing up – featuring strong, smart, funny, and yes, raunchy women – and we’re super excited to work with Point Grey and Lionsgate to share this story with the world.”

In addition to “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Lim has also written for television’s “One Tree Hill,” “Private Practice,” “Reign,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Dynasty.” She is writing “Lost For Words,” based on a draft from Richard Curtis, for Working Title. Lim is represented by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Park is best known for her roles on stage, including “Mean Girls” on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award, as well as Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Awards. Other productions that she starred in include “Sunday in the Park with George,” “The King and I,” and “Grand Horizons.” Park recently wrapped production on the Bleecker Street film “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” She is represented by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Klein.

Chevapravatdumrong is represented by UTA and Industry Entertainment. Hsiao is represented by UTA, the Cartel, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

(Pictured: Adele Lim, left, and Ashley Park)