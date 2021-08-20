MGM’s ‘Addams Family 2’ Shifts Release Plan, Will Debut Theatrically and for Rental on Same Day

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and BRON Creative’s “The Addams Family 2” will be made available for at-home rental in the U.S. and Canada on the same day it opens in theaters.

The animated movie, which debuts Friday, Oct. 1, is a sequel to 2019’s “The Addams Family,” which made more than $203 million at the box office.

Oscar Isaac (who voices Gomez Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (It) and Bette Midler (Grandma) reprise their roles from the original movie. Bill Hader joins the voice cast for the new installment as “Cyrus,” with Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton taking over the role of Pugsley Addams (voiced in the first movie by Finn Wolfhard).

The film will be released in the U.S. via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner. The film’s international release is being handled by Universal Pictures International.

Bloomberg was first to report details of the hybrid release plan.

More to come…