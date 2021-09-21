The Academy Museum Hailed as ‘Instant Landmark’ on Opening Day by President Bill Kramer

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, allowing media to take a tour of all of its exhibitions for the first time.

To kick off the event, a press conference was held in the beautiful David Geffen Theater with talent on hand for opening remarks.

Tom Hanks (Academy Museum trustee), Anna Kendrick (actor and producer), Bill Kramer (director and president, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures), David Rubin (president, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), Dawn Hudson (CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), Miky Lee (vice-chair, Academy Board of Trustees), Renzo Piano (architect, Renzo Piano Building Workshop) and Jacqueline Stewart (chief artistic and programming officer) were among the attendees.

A montage video played before Kendrick (Oscar-nominated for “Up in the Air”) took the stage, showcasing stunning exhibits that include Dorothy’s ruby slippers, R2-D2 and Bruce the shark from “Jaws”

Kramer called the 300,000-square-foot complex “an instant landmark … a must-see destination for resident and visitors alike.” Hollywood is “the world capital of filmmaking,” he added.

Hudson and Rubin took the stage together to talk about the organization’s founders and their vision for the industry. “One of the first agenda items when the Academy was founded 92 years ago, was to establish a museum,” says Rubin.

Hudson paid gratitude to Piano: “We were enthralled by his eloquence and his vision … I am so proud of all that we achieved.”

“I thought it would be great for our industry but also for our community,” Bob Iger says in a pre-recorded video. “The thing I am most excited to see is a movie premiere — hopefully a Disney movie premiere — in this great David Geffen Theater.”

“Light and shadow is the essence of this building,” says Piano. He jokingly but convincingly tells everyone, when referring to the viewable outside dome, “Don’t call it the Death Star. Call it the zeppelin.”

All speakers had an ASL translator alongside them for the event.

Kramer spoke about the museum and the Academy’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. “When there’s been controversy, we need to explore it, and we do,” he says.

More to come.